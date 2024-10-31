New evidence against Evo Morales: Abused girls were allegedly in custody of Cuban agents in a secret house in La Paz during his presidency

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales is under investigation for crimes of human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors while he was president. Although allies of the former president claim the allegations are an act of political persecution, new evidence has emerged that further complicates the case.

Journalist Alejandro Entrambasaguas revealed images of bruises and a pool of blood that would prove that Morales beat a teenage girl with whom he allegedly had sexual relations. High-ranking police officers reportedly tried to hide them, threatening the agents in charge of the investigation.

In addition, the reporter claimed in El Debate to have information about the location where the president met with the "ñustitas," as he allegedly referred to them ("princesses of royal blood" in Aymara). It was a house where the president supposedly received medical treatment. There were, Entrambasaguas claims, fake Cuban doctors who were actually Cubans with diplomatic passports registered at the embassy.

"Evito, remember that I will never stop thinking about you — of desiring you, of loving you. Because you have already become everything important in my life."

An alleged message from a minor to Evo Morales



Another of the teenagers was allegedly impregnated by the president when she was only 15 years old. Her family, according to the investigation, benefited later with jobs and, according to one theory, with money.

Evo's followers blockade Bolivia



Supporters of Morales have been blocking roads for 17 days. Since the demonstrations began, 70 people have been injured, 61 of them police officers, and financial losses have amounted to $1.7 billion, according to the official balance reported by AFP.

Current President Luis Arce called for the "immediate lifting" of the obstructions. If they do not do so, he assured, his government "will exercise its constitutional powers to protect the interests of the Bolivian people."

Morales accused his former minister of threatening the protesters instead of "calling for a dialogue to resolve the conflict." Arce's former mentor in the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) party, Morales is engaged in a discursive and legal battle with the now-president and wants to run against him in the presidential election.

"In his recent message, Luis Arce does not say a word about the assassination attempt ordered by his government minister, Eduardo del Castillo," he also maintained, referring to a shooting against his vehicle that Arce's office described as "staged."

Evo Morales also accused Arce of orchestrating the accusations against him to prevent him from running for president in 2025.