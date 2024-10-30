Voz media US Voz.us
Israel destroyed a large part of Iran's air defense systems

According to a 'Fox News' report, Israeli forces left Iran "essentially naked" after the recent counter attack. 

An Iranian military truck carries parts of the S-300 anti-aircraft defense system.Atta Kenare / AFP.

Leandro Fleischer

A senior Israeli official said Israel has taken most of Iran's anti-aircraft defense out of service in the recent counterattack, Fox News reported.

In addition, Amos Hochstein, the U.S. government's special envoy to the Middle East, backed up the Israeli official's statement by claiming that "Iran is essentially naked."

Fox News added that, based on U.S. intelligence information, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed three S-300 anti-aircraft defense systems, adding to the remaining one that was severely damaged in the Israeli attack carried out in April.

Also, in the recent counterattack, Israel bombed a large number of radar systems used for launching ballistic missiles.

The AP news agency published new satellite images from Iran on Tuesday showing that the recent Israeli attack also damaged buildings at the Shahroud Space Center, located in the northern Iranian province of Semnan. Tehran had not reported the destruction caused by the IDF at this site.

AP reported that the Shahroud Space Center, which is run by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, is designed to launch satellites into space. However, the agency indicated that the facility is also involved in the production of ballistic missiles.

