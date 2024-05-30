World

Spain: Police arrest 'La J,' a Dominican drug trafficker investigated for dozens of homicides

Authorities reported that they arrested the criminal outside Madrid. He was considered the "most wanted fugitive in the Dominican Republic."

VOZMEDIA STAFF
May 30, 2024
(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) The Spanish National Police announced Thursday the arrest of the alleged head of a criminal drug trafficking organization who, per a police statement, was the "most wanted fugitive in the Dominican Republic," for his alleged links with dozens of homicides.

@police arrest the #DominicanRepublic's most wanted #fugitive investigated for dozens of homicides.
🔹Known as "La J."
🔹This is the head of a criminal organization dedicated to #drug trafficking and hired assassination who was wanted for a #homicide crime.

The Dominican Republic was investigating the detainee, called Joel Ambioris Pimentel García and nicknamed "La J" for, among other things, being "the head of a criminal organization dedicated to targeted killings and drug trafficking at the national and international level, money laundering and for running the majority of points of sale in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros," reported the Spanish National Police in a press release.

'La J' arrested outside Madrid

After several months of investigation, the suspect was arrested Wednesday in the town of San Sebastián de los Reyes, near Madrid, when he was in the underground parking lot of the property where he lived, police said.

The investigation started in March, when Spanish authorities received a request from Interpol "given the possibility that the fugitive most wanted by the Dominican authorities could be in Spain," the note indicated.

At that time, "La J" was wanted for allegedly ordering the death of an inmate in a Dominican prison due to problems related to the control of drug sales points. Likewise, Dominican authorities were looking for him for having made threats against the attorney general of the Dominican Republic, Miriam Germán.

This was not, however, the only arrest warrant against "La J," who was also wanted by Dominican authorities "for being linked, both directly and as the intellectual author, to dozens of violent deaths in several provinces in the north of the Dominican Republic," the statement added.

