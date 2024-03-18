At least one dead and two injured in a shooting in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

A shooting in downtown Jacksonville Beach, Fla., left at least one dead and two injured. The injured had to be rushed to the hospital, although they are said not to be in life-threatening condition. So far, no suspect has been arrested.

🚨 #BREAKING | Florida police respond to reports of an active shooter at Jacksonville Beach. So far, at least three people have been shot and wounded. pic.twitter.com/6ZRItXfCR8 — VOZ (@Voz_US) March 18, 2024

The shooting occurred Sunday in a busy area of ​​the city. Authorities soon issued an alert telling anyone in the area to take shelter. Later, with the perimeter already secured, the police reported that they had lifted that order in a post on social media.

When they arrived at the scene, the emergency services could not do anything to save the victim's life, while the two injured received immediate attention and were transferred to a nearby hospital where, according to the latest information, they are recovering well.

"We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to figure out everything, to put all the pieces together. So we’re just asking that if anybody sees anything, hears anything, knows of someone that was involved to please [call the police department]," said a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Beach Police Department regarding whether any suspects had been arrested in statements reported by CNN.