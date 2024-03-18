Society

At least one dead and two injured in a shooting in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Authorities continue to investigate the incident while searching for the shooter.

Un tiroteo en Jacksonville Beach deja al menos un muerto y dos heridos.
Jacksonville Beach (Google Maps)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 18, 2024
A shooting in downtown Jacksonville Beach, Fla., left at least one dead and two injured. The injured had to be rushed to the hospital, although they are said not to be in life-threatening condition. So far, no suspect has been arrested.

The shooting occurred Sunday in a busy area of ​​the city. Authorities soon issued an alert telling anyone in the area to take shelter. Later, with the perimeter already secured, the police reported that they had lifted that order in a post on social media.

When they arrived at the scene, the emergency services could not do anything to save the victim's life, while the two injured received immediate attention and were transferred to a nearby hospital where, according to the latest information, they are recovering well.

"We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to figure out everything, to put all the pieces together. So we’re just asking that if anybody sees anything, hears anything, knows of someone that was involved to please [call the police department]," said a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Beach Police Department regarding whether any suspects had been arrested in statements reported by CNN.

