Texas: Katy ISD teacher arrested on multiple charges of possession of child pornography

James Paul Stone was a teacher at Tompkins High School. Officers found thousands of photographs, several he admitted taking himself, of children on school grounds and local swimming pools.

A Katy Independent School District (ISD) teacher named James Paul Stone was arrested on 10 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. The man was taken to the Fort Bend County Jail.

Stone was an educator at Tompkins Middle School. He was investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Texas Department of Public Safety and due to progress in the investigation, a search warrant was issued at his residence. There they recovered thousands of photographs containing child pornography, including several that he admitted to having taken himself of children (many of them students, on school grounds and local pools in the Katy area).

Stone's wife, the principal of a nearby school, stated that she had no knowledge of the photos. A student of the man spoke with ABC13 Houston and commented that Stone was "creepy and made her go to her desk."

Stone 'won't be returning to school'

Katy ISD made an official statement regarding the educator's arrest in which it commented that "the individual [referring to Stone] has not been on campus since last week and will not return to school":

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Precinct 3 arrested James Stone, an educator at Tompkins Middle School, for possession or promotion of child pornography. The individual has not been on campus since last week and will not return to school. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.

Please be assured that the district takes this type of incident very seriously and is cooperating fully with authorities. At Katy ISD, providing a safe learning environment is and will continue to be our top priority and we will always act quickly when necessary.