Max releases the official trailer for the second season of 'House of the Dragon'

This Tuesday, Max unexpectedly released the official trailer for the second season of "House of the Dragon." The streaming platform took advantage of the fact that one of its rivals, Prime Video, had also released the first look at its fiction, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and surprised fans with a new trailer for its flagship series, just two months after launching two initial teasers for the second season of spin-off from "Game of Thrones." The platform hopes to repeat the success of the first season, which was crowned as the most successful series of 2022.

This series is set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and, based on the book "Fire and Blood" by George R.R. Martin. It tells the story of House Targaryen and narrates the internal struggle that caused the fall of one of the most powerful dynasties in Westeros. Thus, in the new season fans will pick up where they left off with Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D'Arcy) who must recover from the horrible death of her son at the hands of Alicent Hightower's son (played by Olivia Cooke), starting a civil war that, over time, will end with the fall of the Targaryens.

The second season of 'House of the Dragon' announces its cast

Max revealed in a press release that the new season will also feature the return of Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans in addition to the return of performers of the stature of Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

They join the cast Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull; Gayle Rankin who will play Alys Rivers; Freddie Fox who will take on the role of Sir Gwayne Hightower; Simon Russel Beale as Sir Simon Strong; Clinton Liberty will play Hull's Addam; Jamie Kenna will play Sir Alfred Broome; Kieran Bew will play Hugh; Tom Bennett as Ulf; Vincent Regan will play Sir Rickard Thorne; and Tom Taylor will take on the role of one of the characters that fans most want to see, Lord Cregan Stark. The second season will arrive on the streaming platform on June 16.