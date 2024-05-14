Society

FBI and DHS warn of possible terrorist attacks during LGBT Pride month

The agencies asked citizens to be attentive to the situation.

Activista LGBT, durante una manifestación del Orgullo.
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 14, 2024
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement alerting the public about possible attacks by foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters against events and locations related to LGBT Pride month.

"FTO efforts to commit or inspire violence against holiday celebrations, including Pride celebrations or LGBT -related venues, are compounded by the current heightened threat environment in the United States and other western countries. FTOs and their supporters have previously promoted anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric and targeted LGBT related events or venues for attacks," they wrote in the statement.

The FBI and DHS explained that in February, ISIS asked its followers to carry out attacks against unidentified soft targets, although the attacks and targets were not specific to LGBT locations.

However, the agencies explained that ISIS messages that same month included an article focused on anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and spoke out against the group's growth and popularity.

In that sense, ABC News recalled that last year experts also "warned to cancel Pride events because of the threats they received. No major events were cancelled, however.

