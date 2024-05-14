Three-time NFL champion attacks Biden's 'delusional' Catholicism

Harrison Butker condemned the president's support for abortion, especially after making the sign of the cross during a rally to demand that it be a constitutional right.

Three-time NFL champion Harrison Butker attacked Joe Biden's "delusional" Catholicism for his explicit support for abortion and, especially, for making the sign of the cross at a rally defending abortion as a constitutional right. During the graduation ceremony at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., the Chiefs' kicker also claimed that "bad policies and poor leadership have had a negative impact on major vital issues," among which he cited abortion itself, euthanasia and surrogacy.

The star asked the students to "stop pretending that the 'Church of nice' is a winning proposition," and invited them to express themselves against what he defined as "declining morals." In this sense, he was especially critical of the president, who proclaims himself Catholic:

Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice. He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it.

Criticism of COVID policies

The kicker also charged against bad decisions by "bad leaders" that affected the lives of citizens, as occurred with the management of the COVID pandemic: "As a group, you witnessed firsthand how bad leaders who don’t stay in their lane can have a negative impact on society. While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique."

In this sense, he noted that "bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder."