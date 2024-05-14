Society

California declares Archewell foundation, created by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in default

The state issued a notice on May 3. Since then, the charity has been unable to raise or spend money.

ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 14, 2024
California has declared Archewell, a foundation created by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as delinquent. The state Registry of Charities and Fundraising Organizations issued a notice on May 3 saying the charity had failed to submit annual reports and renewal fees on time. This prevents Archewell from raising or spending money, California Attorney General Bob Bonta's office told People magazine:

An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds. The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry. Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed.

Error to blame for Archewell's late payment notice

The foundation assures that this is a mistake. A close source revealed to People that what happened was that, as a result of a shipping failure, the California Registry of Charities and Fundraising Organizations has not received a check.

Furthermore, they say, the charity did not know there was a problem with the aforementioned check until the late payment notification was received. After this, sources close to Archewell say, the foundation issued a new check by mail and hopes that the problem will be resolved in the next seven business days.

It is not the only financial problem that Archewell has. Spanish newspaper El País recalls that, at the end of last year, the charity presented its tax return where it could be seen that the foundation lost most of its donations, going from $12 million to only $2 million in just one year.

