Severe storms are expected in the center of the country this weekend

Rain, strong winds and tornadoes are expected from the Great Lakes to southern Texas. The most severe storms are forecasted for Saturday.

Severe storms are forecasted to develop in the center of the country this weekend. According to forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS), there is a danger of tornadoes and strong winds spanning from the Great Lakes to southern Texas.

Wisconsin, Illinois, Montana, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will be impacted by upcoming storms beginning this Thursday and intensifying through Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday, areas from Nebraska to southeastern Texas, including Kansas and Oklahoma, can expect wind, storms and isolated tornadoes. According to the Storm Prediction Center, there is a moderate risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe storms in Oklahoma and Texas.

Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas are expected to get rain. The forecasts do not predict severe storms but there is a possibility of flooding in certain areas of these states, with up to 2 inches of rain expected in some regions.

On Thursday and Friday, the storm system will shift eastward, impacting Iowa, Montana and Arkansas. The NWS classifies the border region encompassing Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Montana to be at an elevated risk with an orange alert. Cities such as Omaha, Lincoln, Des Moines, Kansas City and Topeka will be affected. Severe storms, along with strong winds and potential tornadoes, are anticipated on Friday.

Widespread storms are expected from Saturday into the evening from the Great Lakes region down to southern Texas. The most severe weather is forecasted in parts of the central and southern Central Plains, particularly in Oklahoma and Kansas. The NWS has issued the highest level of risk for this period. Forecasting beyond Sunday remains uncertain, and therefore, a complete forecast for that day is not currently available.