Several people were shot at a splash pad by a shooter already 'contained' in Rochester Hills, Michigan

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reported that the alleged perpetrator is surrounded in a home near the shooting.

Between nine and ten people were shot at in a water play area in Rochester Hills, Michigan, around 5:00 p.m. local time by a shooter who is now “contained,” according to authorities.

Specifically, the shooting occurred at the Brookland Plaza splash pad, 1585 E. Auburn Road, according to the Rochester Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reported that the alleged shooter is surrounded in a house near the shooting, exactly half a mile from the site. He said negotiators and a SWAT team are already outside the house, and it is not yet known if the perpetrator has further access to weapons.

eight people, including children, have been shot, and four are in critical condition.

According to the sheriff's account, the gunman drove to the playground, exited a vehicle and opened fire with a Glock 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

He then reloaded the weapon, fired it, and reloaded a second time.

Bouchard later reported that investigators recovered the pistol and three empty magazines, which could suggest that as many as 28 shots were fired, absent a complete official analysis.

At the moment, no fatalities have been reported.

Likewise, Bouchard reported that among the injured were minors, including an eight-year-old boy, the youngest victim of the attack.

