The Supreme Court upholds law banning people with a restraining order from carrying weapons

A large majority of the court relied on the Second Amendment to support their decision to uphold the ban. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only judge to oppose it.

The Supreme Court upheld, with a large majority, the law that prohibits individuals with a restraining order of domestic violence from carrying and using firearms. Specifically, eight justices supported the measure while only one was opposed.

"We conclude only this: An individual found by a court to pose a credible threat to the physical safety of another may be temporarily disarmed consistent with the Second Amendment," the Supreme Court reported.

In this case, United States v. Rahimi, Judge Clarence Thomas was the only one to vote against it. Justices Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson were in favor.

Judge Thomas: "It is unconstitutional"

"After New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn., Inc. v. Bruen this Court’s directive was clear: A firearm regulation that falls within the Second Amendment’s plain text is unconstitutional unless it is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. Not a single historical regulation justifies the statute at issue. Therefore, I respectfully dissent," said Judge Thomas.

This case stems from a legal proceeding involving Zackey Rahimi, a Texas man who had a restraining order. Rahimi argued that he had the right to carry a firearm for his defense when the issue was brought to court.

"The question before us is not whether Rahimi and others like him can be disarmed consistent with the Second Amendment. Instead, the question is whether the government can strip the Second Amendment right of anyone subject to a protective order—even if he has never been accused or convicted of a crime. It cannot," Judge Thomas added.