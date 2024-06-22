World

US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea for joint military exercises

South Korean officials explained that the arrival of the aircraft reflects the country’s stance and its allies’ commitment amid threats from North Korea.

USS Theodore Roosevelt
(AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 22, 2024
The American aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in South Korea this Saturday to participate in joint military exercises. The event occurs amid tensions with North Korea.

The information was confirmed by various media outlets, including AP.

"The arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group in Busan came a day after South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to protest a pact reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week that pledges mutual defense assistance in the event of war," the news agency reported.

Additionally, it was learned that the Theodore Roosevelt is expected to participate in an exercise that will begin in June. South Korea's military did not immediately confirm specific details about the training.

Meanwhile, the South Korean navy said in a statement that the arrival of the aircraft reflects the country’s stance and its allies’ commitment amid threats from North Korea.

