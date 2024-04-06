Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of covering up sexual assault by his son, Christian 'King' Combs

The rapper, accused of aiding and abetting in the crime, has been named in five lawsuits for sexual misconduct since November of last year.

A new lawsuit was added Thursday against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is accused of covering up a sexual assault of his youngest son, Christian "King" Combs, 26 years old. There have been at least five since lawsuits against the rapper since November 2023.

In a filing before the Los Angeles County Superior Court, reported by Rolling Stone, the plaintiff, Grace O'Marcaigh, claims that King Combs groped her and tried to rape her in 2022. The 25-year-old woman was one of the employees of a luxury yacht hired by the artist's family, according to her.

O'Marcaigh maintains that she told the captain what happened, but that Diddy paid her off to cover up for his son. There was, according to her, no adequate investigation.

While Christian Combs was accused of assault, battery, sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, his father was charged with aiding and abetting and also premises liability for being the one who rented the boat.

The plaintiff's lawyers included in the lawsuit a transcript of a recording that supposedly shows the moment when O'Marcaigh asks King if he had drugged her and asks him to stop touching her. The scene, they detail, was captured by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who in February sued Diddy Combs for sexual assault, harassment and not compensating him for his work for "The Love Album."

Although he has not yet commented on this latest accusation, Diddy denied all previous accusations against him. His homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided late last month as part of an investigation into sex trafficking and other crimes. On that occasion, Christian and Justin Combs, the oldest of his children, were arrested and later released.

Diddy's legal team described the property search as "witch hunt based on meritless accusations," and said:

There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.