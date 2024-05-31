Politics

San Francisco mayor announces $100 million increase in public safety funds four years after embracing 'defund the police'

London Breed's plan would provide $323,500,000 to the Sheriff's Office and $821,600,000 to the San Francisco Police Department.

La alcaldesa de San Francisco, London Breed, escucha durante una rueda de prensa para anunciar la selección de los Golden State Warriors y el Área de la Bahía de San Francisco como sede del Partido de las Estrellas de la NBA de 2025 en el Chase Center.
(Cordon Press)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
May 31, 2024
1 minute read

Four years after embracing the campaign to defund the police, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a $100 million increase in the city's public safety budget.

The Sheriff's Office and the San Francisco Police Department will be the public services that benefit the most, according to an analysis by The San Francisco Standard. The former would see an increase of 11% (to a total of $323 million), and the latter would have an increase of 6% (to a total of $821 million).

The District Attorney's Office would also receive 5% more than last year ($93.7 million total), while the Fire Department would increase its budget by 4% ($531 million total) and the Emergency Management Department by 2% ($140 million total).

"We have made real progress on public safety in San Francisco, but this is a moment to double down, not to let up," said Breed, without alluding to her change in stance. In 2021, she promised to reinvest $120 million of law enforcement budget into black communities.

The announcement comes as the mayor is expected to announce cuts in other areas, which will join others introduced late last year, The San Francisco Examiner reported at the time. The city faces an estimated deficit of $800 million over the next two years .

It also comes months before citizens go to the polls to decide whether Breed will remain in office. A recent GrowSF survey shows that a quarter of voters have not yet decided on their vote. Although the mayor appears first, she surpasses by just a few points (within the margin of error) candidates Mark Farrell and Daniel Lurie.

Topics:

Recommendation

Otro revés para Trump: debe pagarle $380 mil en honorarios legales a la empresa que demandó por el expediente Steele

Campaign donations pouring in and stocks plummeting: the other effects of Trump's conviction

Reacciones Trump

Anger, outrage and surprise: top reactions to the verdict against Trump in Manhattan

Trump trial

Donald Trump found guilty of all charges in Stormy Daniels case

La defensa del senador Bob Menéndez culpó a su esposa de los sobornos en los alegatos iniciales

Bob Menendez gets enough signatures to run as an independent candidate while he is on trial

Antonio Guterres, secretario general de la ONU, y Tedros

Louisiana rejects control by WHO, UN and World Economic Forum

From hate to love: this is how the alliance is being cooked that could make Musk an advisor to Trump, if he returns to the White House

El cantante John Legend asiste a la fiesta de los Oscar de Vanity Fair en el Centro Wallis Annenberg para las Artes Escénicas en Beverly Hills, California

John Legend suggests that Trump's support from Black voters is because of his 'appealing masculinity' and 'disinformation' about the economy'

JD Vance

Senator JD Vance calls for a criminal investigation into Judge Merchan for 'possible conspiracy'

¿Cuáles son los escenarios que podría afrontar Trump si es declarado culpable?

What will happen to Trump after being found guilty in the New York case?