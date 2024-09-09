Massachusetts: Illegal immigrant arrested on rape charges after recent release from detention

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

A 28-year-old illegal immigrant, Jose Luis Castro-Alvarado, was arrested last Aug. 1 in Lynn, Massachusetts, and charged with rape, just months after a state court released him, despite having numerous criminal records.

A Guatemalan national, the man was already in the crosshairs of the Boston branch of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), an agency run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It was the director of this office, Todd M. Lyons, who announced Friday the arrest of Castro-Alvarado, a migrant who, as reported in a press release, "unlawfully entered the United States before making his way to Massachusetts and allegedly victimizing a resident here."

"Castro posed a significant threat to the members of our community. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing noncitizen threats to our New England neighborhoods." Todd M. Lyons, ERO Boston field office director.

But the problems with the justice system went back further. Castro-Alvarado had already been in police custody in February of this year. At that time, recalls Fox News Digital, ERO Boston filed an immigration detainer against the Guatemalan after he was arrested for assault and battery on a family or household member.

Charges for which a court found Castro-Alvarado guilty sentencing him to eighteen months in prison that was later reduced to only six for good behavior.

In April, the Essex County Superior Court indicted the 28-year-old man on two counts of rape, indecent assault and assault on a person over the age of 14.

It was this same court that, according to ICE, challenged the immigration detainer that this agency had imposed and released Castro-Alvarado on bond, without notifying this agency of the change.

"The court placed several conditions on Castro’s bail, including a GPS electronic monitoring requirement before releasing him back into the community," ICE said before confirming that they had finally succeeded in arresting Jose Luis Castro-Alvarado to answer to justice.