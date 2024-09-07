Dick Cheney announces he will vote for Kamala Harris in November: "Trump is the greatest threat to our republic"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

Dick Cheney publicly announced he will vote for Kamala Harris in the November presidential election. The lifelong Republican, who served as chief of staff during the Nixon administration and later as vice president under George W. Bush, confirmed his intentions in a statement released Friday.

Cheney, who had endorsed Trump in his previous two presidential runs, clashed with the tycoon after the 2020 election. In turn, he attacked him harshly during the 2022 midterm elections, in which Trump successfully managed to remove his daughter, Liz Cheney, from Congress.

The former congresswoman was in charge of delivering the surprising news during an interview with the Texas Tribune. Hours later, her father released his statement. Liz Cheney was very critical of the events of January 6, 2021 and went on to participate in the House Committee that investigated the event along with many Democrats, so she has a long-standing feud with the GOP.

"In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again," Dick Cheney wrote.

"As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris," he added.

The former vice president joined the list of Republicans who also have crossed the aisle to publicly support the Democratic candidate, such as Stephanie Grisham, Adam Kinzinger, Geoff Duncan and Jimmy McCain, among others.

Trump's response: "The king of endless wars"

The Republican nominee for president didn't stand idly by and quickly poured out his thoughts on Truth Social.

"Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races! They couldn’t get Scooter Libby, who did so much for them (but was so unfairly treated!), PARDONED. I did it! He’s the King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris. I am the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III!", the former president began.

"What Liz Cheney did with the Unselect Committee of Political Losers is unthinkable. She and her Unselects deleted and destroyed all evidence and information - IT’S GONE. Much of it proved that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for J6 - DIDN’T PROVIDE SECURITY. Cheney and the others should be prosecuted for what they did, but Comrade Kamala is even worse!" he stated.