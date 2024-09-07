Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump accepted and touted the endorsement he recently received from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the nation's largest police union. At an event in North Carolina, the Republican presidential candidate pledged to pass laws that favor officers across the country.

Through a statement released Friday, Sept. 6, the FOP confirmed its endorsement of the Republican.

"The National FOP endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. He led our nation through very difficult times. He provided our nation with strong and effective leadership during his first term, and now that he is seeking election to a second term, we intend to help him win it," said Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

"During his first term, President Trump made it clear that he supported law enforcement and border security. In the summer of 2020, he stood with us when few others would. With his help, we defeated the 'defund the police' movement and, finally, we are seeing crime rates decline. If we want to keep these crime rates lower, we must re-elect Donald Trump," he added.

Hours later, at an event in the city of Charlotte, where Trump gave thanks for the endorsement and promised to implement a favorable agenda for the Police should he return to the White House.

"With your help, we will restore public safety to our streets, return law and order to our nation, and give the heroes in blue the power to legally protect us and the respect you deserve, more than any other group of people", he expressed, to then clarify that he will sign laws to "strengthen the protection of police officers" and "crack down on Marxist prosecutors".

In turn, he would also resume "proven methods of fighting crime, including stop and frisk and broken windows policing."

As for the FOP's historical endorsements, it supported George H.W. Bush in 1992, Bill Clinton in 1996, George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, John McCain in 2008 and Trump himself in 2016 and 2020. The organization decided not to opt for any candidate in the 2012 presidential elections, in which Barack Obama won a second term against Mitt Romney.