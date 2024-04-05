Politics

Rough week: Judge McAfee rejects Trump's motion to dismiss Georgia case

The former president's lawyers argued that the case should be dismissed under the First Amendment.

La Corte Suprema escuchará la apelación de inmunidad de Trump a finales de abril, retrasando aún más el juicio de subversión electoral del fiscal Jack Smith
Donald Trump (Pool/Sipa USA / Cordon Press)
ISRAEL DURO
April 5, 2024
1 minute read

The Fulton County Superior Court judge has rejected the motion filed by Donald Trump and other co-defendants in the election interference trial in Georgia to dismiss the case under the provision of the First Amendment. However, Judge Scott McAfee noted in the order that "the speech alleged in this indictment is part and parcel of criminal conduct and is categorically excluded from First Amendment protections," so the defense's motion is "denied." The setback is the latest in what has been a rough week for Trump in court, following rulings by judges in the Stormy Daniels case in New York and the Mar-a-Lago documents in Florida.

Trump and the other co-defendants argued that the trial should end because the charges by prosecutors "violate the First Amendment’s protections of political speech and activity, freedom of association, and the right to petition Congress as-applied to their alleged conduct, and further contend that the indicted charges are overbroad." However, the judge found that "free speech — including political speech — is not without restriction. These excluded categories include speech integral to criminal conduct, fraud, or speech presenting an imminent threat that the Government can prevent."

Trump and other co-defendants disagree with ruling

In addition, McAfee noted in the 14-page order that "the State has alleged more than mere expressions of a political nature. Rather, the indictment charges the Defendants with knowingly and willfully making false statements to public officers and knowingly and willfully filing documents containing false statements and misrepresentations within the jurisdiction of state departments and agencies"

After learning of the ruling, Trump's attorney, Steve Sadow, indicated that "President Trump and other defendants respectfully disagree with Judge McAfee's order and will continue to evaluate their options regarding the First Amendment challenges."

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo del presidente Trump y el primer ministro Netanyahu.

Is Trump really abandoning Israel?

Mike McDonnell

Democratic Nebraska state senator defects to GOP over opposition to abortion

Joe Biden

Liberal group invests $57 million to rescue Biden's performance with Hispanic voters

Doug Diny

Republican Doug Diny defeats Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg in local election: "Marks an unmistakable repudiation of failed Democrat policies"

Donald Trump

Trump would defeat Biden in 6 of 7 key states, either head to head or with RFK Jr. on the ballot

Donald Trump y su abogada Alina Habba, durante un juicio.

A New York judge rejects Trump's proposed extension and sets his first criminal trial for April 15

Biden en un carro eléctrico

Biden administration's environmental policy agenda fails again

Camiones de ayuda humanitaria en Gaza.

Experts warn of the danger of installing a temporary US port off the coast of Gaza

Lia Thomas (c) y otro

The governor of Wisconsin vetoed the law that prohibited the participation of trans people in women's sports categories