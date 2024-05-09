Kennedy’s campaign team claimed that Kennedy does not have health problems and will continue to run in the electoral race.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that doctors found a dead worm in his brain. Kennedy explained that he went to the doctor after he had concerns about the memory loss and confusion he was experiencing. He thought it could be a brain tumor and several doctors supported his suspicion. However, a doctor at New York-Presbyterian Hospital had a different opinion: Kennedy had a dead parasite in his brain.

In his interview conducted by The New York Times, Kennedy said the doctor thought the abnormality "was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died." In the interview with The Times, Kennedy said that he recovered from memory loss and confusion and that he had no side effects from the parasite. He also claimed that he did not need further treatment.

"About the same time he learned of the parasite, he said, he was also diagnosed with mercury poisoning, most likely from ingesting too much fish containing the dangerous heavy metal, which can cause serious neurological issues," reported The New York Times.

Meanwhile, his campaign office reported that Kennedy does not have health problems and will stay in the electoral race.