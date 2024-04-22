Referendum in Ecuador: Measures to toughen the fight against organized crime proposed by President Noboa triumph

According to the exit polls, the president was only defeated in two of the eleven electoral slogans.

Ecuador went to the polls on Sunday for a referendum promoted by President Daniel Noboa to toughen the fight against organized crime. According to the exit polls, the president's position was only defeated in two of the eleven electoral slogans resolved by Ecuadorians.

According to the results of the company Infinity Estrategas, the flexibility of the labor market and allowing international arbitrations in any jurisdiction were the only questions that obtained more negative than positive votes, 65.9% and 59.44%, respectively.

The good news for Noboa is that the rest of the consultations, all aimed at strengthening the fight against organized crime, obtained support ranging between 70% and 81%. Indeed, the question with the most support proposes that the Armed Forces be able to permanently support the Police in this crusade without the need to issue states of exception.

Pido perdón por adelantarme a un triunfo que no puedo dejar de celebrar con alguien a quien le debo gran parte de ello. pic.twitter.com/qv76SPZ86p — Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) April 22, 2024

The elections were not precisely calm since they included the murder of Cosme Parrales, who directed the El Rodeo prison. At the same time, an attempted mutiny occurred in the tropical province of Los Ríos.

In turn, 28% of voters were absent, which is considered high compared to previous elections in the South American country.

The 11 popular consultations of the elections in Ecuador