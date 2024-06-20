Rapper Travis Scott arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing on private property

The artist was in an intoxicated state when he trespassed on a yacht docked in Miami Beach and yelled at its passengers.

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested this Thursday in Miami for trespassing on private property and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Scott was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Penitentiary. As reported by AFP, the artist has already paid $650 bail to be able to leave the cell.

According to the authorities' report, Scott went onto a yacht that was docked at the Miami Beach marina and began to harass the passengers on the boat.

The police officers who arrived at the scene asked Scott to stop and leave the yacht and, due to the artist's disobedience, they proceeded to arrest him.