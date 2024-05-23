World

Putin issues decree to seize US assets located in Russia

The Kremlin is responding to the Biden administration's intention to seize Russian assets located in the United States.

El presidente ruso y candidato presidencial Vladimir Putin se reúne con los medios de comunicación en su sede de campaña en Moscú
Vladimir Putin ( Natalia Kolesnikova / Pool/ AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 23, 2024
1 minute read

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, issued a decree to confiscate all assets held by American citizens and companies in Russian territory. This initiative is Moscow's response to the Biden administration's intention to seize Russian-owned assets in the United States.

With this decree, the Kremlin could compensate Russian companies or citizens who suffered an embargo on assets located in the United States with United States assets located in Russia. It also enables the Russian Justice to declare embargoes executed by the White House illegal.

The decree was incorporated into the Russian legal code at a time when finance ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7), Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, held a meeting to deliberate on what to do with all of Russia's assets, which are valued at about $260 billion. These assets have been frozen since that started the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Washington, D.C., has been in favor of seizing Russian assets in the United States since Joe Biden enacted the Law on Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunities for Ukrainians last month. The law defines the procedures for imposing embargoes on Russian citizens or entities.

So far the Biden administration will not confiscate any Russian assets until it receives approval from the G-7 and the European Union (EU). The goal is not to create a conflict with its allies.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un miembro de la Guardia Costera de Taiwán vigila los movimientos de un buque de guerra chino.

The Chinese Army surrounds Taiwan in "punishment" military exercises

Captura de pantalla del comunicado de Yolanda Díaz usando el lema terrorista "desde el río hasta el mar".

Video: Yolanda Díaz, vice president of the Spanish Government, pronounces the terrorist slogan of Hamas

Mexico: Several dead and dozens injured during rally by presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez

(Captura de pantalla)

'I will shoot you all': Chilling video released of five Israeli women being kidnapped during Oct. 7 massacre

El primer ministro británico, Rishi Sunak, pronuncia un discurso para anunciar el 4 de julio como fecha de las próximas elecciones generales del Reino Unido, en el número 10 de Downing Street, en el centro de Londres, el 22 de mayo de 2024. El Reino Unido acudirá a las urnas el 4 de julio de 2024, en unas elecciones generales largamente esperadas y convocadas por el primer ministro Rishi Sunak el miércoles. La votación, la tercera desde el referéndum sobre el Brexit en 2016 y la primera en julio desde 1945, se produce en un momento en que Sunak trata de aprovechar la mejora de los datos económicos para atraer a los votantes afectados por las subidas del coste de la vida.

United Kingdom: Rishi Sunak unexpectedly advances general elections to July 4

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo que muestra el incendio del edificio de oficinas de Novo Nordisk, en Dinamarca, el 22 de mayo de 2024.

Denmark: A large fire devastates Novo Nordisk's offices, the pharmaceutical company that owns Ozempic

Funeral de Shani Louk, una joven germno-israelí asesinada por Hamás el 7 de octubre.

Part of Europe and the UN mock the victims of Palestinian terrorism

Bandera de Irán / AFP

A ring of fire and a legal ring around Israel

Presidentes de Colombia, Perú y Venezuela

Socialist presidents are the worst-rated in Latin America