Political flip from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: Regrets his support for Biden in 2020, will not vote for him in 2024

The renowned actor also attacked cancel culture and maintained that it is a trend that causes division among Americans.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson assured that he regrets supporting Joe Biden in the last elections. He explained that his choice to support the current president in 2020 helped create division among Americans.

Johnson recognized the influence he has among his fans and therefore stated that in 2024, he will not endorse Biden's candidacy.

"The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time," he said during an interview on Fox News.

I thought back then ... ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence, and I felt it like it's my job then to exercise my influence and share: This is who I’m going to endorse. Am I going to do that again this year? The answer is no.

On endorsing Biden, Johnson continued: "I'm not going to do that. Because what I realized that what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me," the movie star added.

When asked if he is happy with the current situation in the country, he responded emphatically no. And he took the opportunity to criticize cancel culture. In addition, he ruled out starting his own political career.

"In today's easy cancel culture world and cancel culture, woke culture, this culture, that culture division, etc., that really bugs me," Johnson said.

Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer's no. Do I believe we're going to get better? I believe in that. I'm an optimistic guy, and I believe we can get better.