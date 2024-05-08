At least 33 pro-Palestine vandals arrested for causing chaos at George Washington University

Authorities reported that several pro-Palestine vandals were arrested during a protest at George Washington University. A police spokesperson told the BBC that the arrests were made for assaults on officers. According to various media reports, at least 33 people were arrested.

"A spokesperson for Washington DC Metro Police told the BBC that a number of arrests were made for assaults on a police officer and unlawful entry," the BBC reported. Anti-America student mob attempt to raise the Palestinian flag at George Washington University. Police however, swiftly move in and cut it down. GWU students have repeatedly torn down the U.S. flag during protests and replaced it. pic.twitter.com/z81HjECQ7L — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 7, 2024

Similarly, the police explained that the protests escalated to such a point that officers had to intervene. According to Fox News and several videos posted on social networks, students have been shouting violent chants on campus over the last several days. For example, there is a video that shows pro-Hamas activists calling for the "guillotine" to be used against university officials.

At the George Washington University Gaza Solidarity Encampment today, the protesters held a "People's Tribunal" where they put President Ellen Granberg, Provost Christopher Bracey, the Board of Trustees, @GWPolice, and many others on trial. Is it normal for students to want to… pic.twitter.com/M8F543q0MV — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 3, 2024

Protesters also vandalized a statue of George Washington. Fox News reported that for several days, vandals set up tents and put up Palestinian flags.

Your taxes paid off their student debt. pic.twitter.com/80u9dXFafG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the university claimed that it respects freedom of expression but recognized that the demonstrations became illegal. According to a GWU statement reported by the BBC, "While the university is committed to protecting students' rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations.”