At least 33 pro-Palestine vandals arrested for causing chaos at George Washington University

Anti-Israel protesters called for the "guillotine" to be used on university officials and vandalized campus facilities.

Los antiisraelí pidieron que se usara la "guillotina" contra las autoridades universitarias
(AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 8, 2024
Authorities reported that several pro-Palestine vandals were arrested during a protest at George Washington University. A police spokesperson told the BBC that the arrests were made for assaults on officers. According to various media reports, at least 33 people were arrested.

"A spokesperson for Washington DC Metro Police told the BBC that a number of arrests were made for assaults on a police officer and unlawful entry," the BBC reported.

Similarly, the police explained that the protests escalated to such a point that officers had to intervene. According to Fox News and several videos posted on social networks, students have been shouting violent chants on campus over the last several days. For example, there is a video that shows pro-Hamas activists calling for the "guillotine" to be used against university officials.

Protesters also vandalized a statue of George Washington. Fox News reported that for several days, vandals set up tents and put up Palestinian flags.

Meanwhile, the university claimed that it respects freedom of expression but recognized that the demonstrations became illegal. According to a GWU statement reported by the BBC, "While the university is committed to protecting students' rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations.”

