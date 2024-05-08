Society

Local authorities recover the body of the last missing worker from the Baltimore bridge collapse

Local authorities identified José Mynor López as the sixth victim after the collapse on March 26.

VOZMEDIA STAFF
AFP
May 8, 2024
1 minute read

(Voz Media/ AFP) Local authorities reported this Tuesday that they recovered the body of the sixth and last worker who died after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore on March 26.

It all started when the container ship "Dali" collided with the bridge, causing it to collapse. After this, several cars fell into the Patapsco River although all the people inside the vehicles managed to escape unharmed.

Six of the eight Latin American workers (migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras) who also fell into the river were less fortunate. Two of them managed to make it out alive and the others were presumed dead after days of searching. Their bodies began to appear but the last victim remained missing, until it was recovered this Tuesday. It is the body of José Mynor López, a 37-year-old Baltimore construction worker who was working on the bridge when the accident occurred, Mayor Brandon M. Scott said in a press release:

AFP reported that the special unit in charge of the disaster, made up of different members of the police, coast guard and government agencies claimed that they had already notified the family of José Mynor López that they had recovered his body.

Meanwhile, Scott said that work on rebuilding the bridge continues after "concluding this chapter of the search" for the bodies. The Francis Scott Key in Baltimore was, until now, the main bridge on the east coast of the United States as well as the ninth most important in the country.

Topics:

Recommendation

Establecimiento de Panera Bread situado en

Panera Bread discontinues Charged Sips beverages

Entrevista a Bob Unanue, CEO Goya Foods

Interview with Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods: The largest Hispanic-owned company in the US fights against child trafficking

Mientras la Policía efectúa arrestos en la NYU contra las protestas pro-Hamás, las autoridades de Columbia no quieren a agentes en el campus universitario

Is Qatar funding antisemitic protests at American universities?

Frascos de la vacuna contra el coronavirus de AstraZeneca almacenados en un frigorífico de temperatura controlada

AstraZeneca announces withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccines worldwide after admitting potentially deadly side effects

Signal Messenger

Is Signal not as secure as we have been led to believe? The president's past raised alarm bells about the popular application

"Cuando cierras universidades, significa que el otro lado gana": Trump carga contra Columbia por ceder ante las protestas antisemitas

A report reveals that vandals behind the antisemitic protests at Columbia University may have trained in Cuba

TikTok

TikTok sues US over law that would force its sale

Noelia Voigt en la alfombra roja de Star Wars

Miss USA 2023 resigns just seven months after being crowned

Captura de pantalla proporcionada por CBS

Tornadoes and flooding: Spring storm continues to wreak havoc