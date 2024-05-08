Society

Panera Bread discontinues Charged Sips beverages

Panera Bread customers reported several problems with drinks that have been linked to at least two deaths in recent months.

Establecimiento de Panera Bread situado en
Panera Bread Café (
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 8, 2024
1 minute read

Panera Bread announced this Tuesday that it is recalling Charged Sips drinks. Customers reported several problems with the drinks which are high in caffeine. These drinks have been linked to at least two deaths in recent months.

Sarah Qatz was one of them. The 21-year-old died in September 2022 after drinking a lemon Charged Lemonade at the Panera located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to her parents, she had a heart disease known as long QT syndrome (LQTS), which is a disorder affecting the body's electrical system that controls heart rate and rhythm. This condition, diagnosed five years ago, required her to control her caffeine intake. However, she unknowingly consumed the drink at Panera with a caffeine content triple that of normal coffee. As a result, her family sued Panera Bread for negligence.

On October 9, 2023, NPR recalls, David Brown, a 46-year-old man, died after consuming three Charged Lemonades at one of the company's locations in Florida. After finishing the drink, the man went into cardiac arrest and died. The family blamed Panera Bread for negligence, alleging that "Brown had high blood pressure and didn't drink energy drinks, but believed Charged Sips were safe because they weren't advertised as energy drinks."

Panera Bread will swap Charged Sips for other "low-sugar and low-caffeine" options

Panera Bread did not confirm whether it decided to stop serving these energy drinks due to lack of demand or legal problems associated with the drinks. Instead, the company said it will introduce new drinks that are low in both sugar and caffeine, as reported by a Panera Bread spokesperson in statements to NBC News:

We listened to more than 30,000 guests about what they wanted from Panera, and are focusing next on the broad array of beverages we know our guests desire — ranging from exciting, on-trend flavors, to low-sugar and low-caffeine options,

Topics:

Recommendation

Signal Messenger

Is Signal not as secure as we have been led to believe? The president's past raised alarm bells about the popular application

"Cuando cierras universidades, significa que el otro lado gana": Trump carga contra Columbia por ceder ante las protestas antisemitas

A report reveals that vandals behind the antisemitic protests at Columbia University may have trained in Cuba

TikTok

TikTok sues US over law that would force its sale

Noelia Voigt en la alfombra roja de Star Wars

Miss USA 2023 resigns just seven months after being crowned

Captura de pantalla proporcionada por CBS

Tornadoes and flooding: Spring storm continues to wreak havoc

Vándalos antisemitas destrozan el monumento a la Primera Guerra Mundial y queman una bandera estadounidense en Central Park

Antisemitic protestors vandalize World War I Memorial, burn American flag in Central Park

Periodistas filman desde lo alto de un edificio dañado frente al devastado edificio del hospital Al-Salam en Khan Yunis el 7 de abril de 2024

The Pulitzers award the coverage of Palestinian journalists in Gaza with a "special citation"

Protestas en la Universidad de Columbia.

Columbia University cancels graduation ceremony due to antisemitic protests

Estudiantes de la Universidad del Sur de California protestan contra Israel.

Hims & Hers CEO retracts support for anti-Israel protesters after company's shares plummet