Court orders Peter Navarro, former Trump advisor, to report to prison before March 19

After being sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress, Donald Trump's former advisor Peter Navarro must report to a prison in Miami before March 19 to begin serving his sentence. The sentence also included a fine of $9,500. Navarro is awaiting the decision of a federal appeals court regarding his case.

"United States v. Peter Navarro is a landmark constitutional case that will eventually determine whether the constitutional separation of powers is preserved, whether executive privilege will continue to exist as a bulwark against partisan attacks by the legislative branch, and whether executive privilege will remain, as President George Washington pioneered, a critical instrument of effective presidential decision-making. That's worth fighting for on behalf of all Americans," Navarro wrote on social media as soon as the order was announced.

Navarro was found guilty in September 2023 of two minor charges for not obeying a subpoena from the House of Representatives to testify before the committee that investigated the incident that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. When he did not comply with the order to testify, he was held in contempt of Congress. The judge presiding over the case, Amit Mehta, handed down the sentence against Navarro in January.

Navarro was one of Trump's premier advisors on economic matters throughout his term. He held the positions of director of the National Trade Council from January to April 2017 and director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy from April 2017 to January 2021.