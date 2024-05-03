Cuban regime sentences a young woman to 15 years in prison for broadcasting the 2022 protests on her social networks

“Mayelín was the one who gave visibility to the repression of the authorities, that is why this sentence was imposed,” explained a lawyer.

The Cuban regime sentenced a 22-year-old girl, Mayelín Rodríguez Prado, to 15 years in prison after participating in anti-government protests and broadcasting the demonstrations through social networks.

Prado, known as “La Chamaca,” was sentenced for sedition and enemy propaganda along with another dozen people who participated in the 2022 protests. However, the young woman was the one who received the harshest sentence of those prosecuted. The other 12 protesters were sentenced to between 4 and 14 years in prison for the same crimes.

The young woman, who is serving her sentence in the Granja Cinco prison in the Camagüey territory, managed to record several moments in which the Cuban authorities violently repressed the protesters, including a scene in which the Police were seen beating three girls.

Cuban lawyer Raudiel Peña Barrio highlighted that Prado’s conviction represents an attempt by the regime to repress the opposition and send a clear message to those who dare to challenge it.

“It was Mayelín who gave visibility to the protests and to the repression of the authorities, that is why this sentence [has been imposed], as a way to punish her. The message is clear. Anyone who protests, no matter how peacefully, anywhere in Cuba will be punished. The crime of sedition carried significant political context, because sedition has to be committed by someone who wants to change the political regime. The message is to convey that anyone who does not participate in a demonstration, but who records them, takes photos or videos, will also be sanctioned,” he explained.

Prado denounces irregularities in her case

According to statements published by Martí Noticias, Prado denounced that the Prosecutor’s Office manipulated the case against her. ‘La Chamaca’ refuted that at the time she was accused of inciting violence, she was already in police custody.

“They are telling me that at 9:30 at night, the day they arrested me, I was at the Government headquarters saying things and inciting people to take stones. At that time I was imprisoned,” she assured.

Despite the circumstances, Prado maintains a calm and optimistic attitude, confident that she will not have to serve her full sentence. “The papers say that my leading role in the events was not a coincidence... I’m calm, this is not going to last 15 years,” said the young woman.

The 2022 demonstrations

The August 2022 protests in the coastal town of Nuevitas gained international attention as one of the largest anti-government expressions in Cuba since July 2021.