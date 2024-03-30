World

Peru: Police raid the government palace and President Dina Boluarte's home

Peruvian authorities are investigating the president for not having declared luxury watches that she seems to have acquired since taking office.

The Peruvian police raided the presidential headquarters and the personal home of President Dina Boluarte on Friday night and early Saturday morning. Officers searched both locations, according to local media, and broke the lock of Boluarte's personal home while looking for high-end watches that Boluarte had not declared.

The raid is part of a preliminary investigation for illicit enrichment and failure to declare her assets to the state. The investigation led by the attorney general's office was preceded by an investigation by the local media outlet La Encerrona based on images of the president at public events, both when she was a minister and after taking office as president. According to the findings, she has been seen with 10 new watches since she took office, some of which "cost about three months of the presidential salary."

Shortly after the raid went public, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén spoke out and called it an "intolerable attack on the dignity of the presidency of the republic and the nation it represents." "These actions are disproportionate and unconstitutional," he also said in statements released by AFP. Boluarte defended herself against the accusations a week ago, in a statement that was reported by El Comercio de Perú:

This particular watch is from the past. I use it very occasionally and what I want to say: I have entered the government palace with clean hands and I will leave with clean hands, as I have promised the Peruvian people (...) What I want to say, not to the biased news, but to all of Peru: I have been working since I was 18 years old and what I have is the result of my effort and my work.

It is not the first scandal Boluarte or her administration has faced. At the beginning of the month, Prime Minister Alberto Otárola resigned after he was accused of influence peddling.

Although Boluarte has presidential immunity, she could lose office if Congress opens and votes to pass an impeachment inquiry. Two groups say they are collecting signatures to begin the impeachment process. Roberto Sánchez, from Cambio Democrático-Together for Peru, told América Noticias on Wednesday that they already had the necessary signatures to present the motion.

