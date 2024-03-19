Opinion World
Una bandera cubana en la que puede leerse una llamada de auxilio
(Cordon-Press)

MATíAS JOVE
March 19, 2024

No bread, no light: How Cuba has come this far

The regime severely persecutes those who slaughter cattle. But a few days ago, bread came out of the rationing book.

Before a group of bearded men came down from the Sierra Maestra and entered Havana to start what they would call "the revolution," Cuba was a relatively prosperous country.

It had problems, of course. But in comparative terms, it could be said that Cuba was at the head of regional development. At that time, only Argentina and Venezuela surpassed it in per capita income. Its unemployment was the lowest in the region, and it had been correcting some of its structural deficiencies, for example in education, with the literacy rate reaching 76%, the fourth highest in Latin America.

In relative terms, Cubans had achieved important advances in their living conditions. They had the lowest infant mortality rate in the region, ranked second in the number of cars and telephones per capita, first in the number of televisions per inhabitant and boasted 6 million head of cattle.

For a very long time now on the island, things have been changing. There is hardly any meat. The regime severely persecutes those who slaughter cattle. But a few days ago, bread came out of the rationing book;

Once again, the communist regime has demonstrated its extreme inability to lift up the economy. It can't even provide bread anymore. And once again, it is preparing to beg other countries for subsidies. Will it be Russia? Will it be China? Will it be Iran?

Despite the consequences (many have already been arrested, and others' whereabouts are unknown), thousands of Cubans crowd the streets of Bayamo, Granma, Santiago, Holguin and Ciego de Avila to ask for "electricity and food." They blame the communist regime for the suffocation they suffer. The series of measures that the regime put into effect at the beginning of March were yet another blow. Cubans have lost their fear. Because he who has hardly anything to lose fears nothing.

How did we get here? How did one of the once most prosperous and developed countries in Latin America become incapable of providing bread, light and sugar to its population?

Many decades have passed since the Havana regime gave up on having a productive fabric capable of meeting the country's needs. The revolution dismantled the economic system that had been in place until then, mainly composed of small and medium-sized businesses. It confiscated property, caused the outflow of valuable human capital and prohibited any hint of free enterprise, replacing it with a centralized economy. And it failed. That is why communist Cuba has lived subsidized by foreign nations--first the Soviet Union, then Venezuela--bowing to their interests.

Once again, the communist regime has demonstrated its extreme inability to lift up the economy. It can't even provide bread anymore. And once again, it is preparing to beg other countries for subsidies. Will it be Russia? Will it be China? Will it be Iran?

A few days ago, at least 17 young Cubans died in Ukraine fighting for Vladimir Putin. That is why it makes sense that, in addition to "electricity and food," Cubans shout "homeland and life, libertad!"

Topics:

Recommendation

Miembros de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana de la Ciudad de México.

Mexico: authorities arrest 'El Chori,' leader of the Unión Tepito criminal group

La princesa Kate y el príncipe William | Captura The Sun

New images of Kate Middleton released amid rumors about her health

El disidente cubano José Daniel Ferrer está vivo pero en estado crítico, denuncia el senador Rick Scott

Cuban dissident José Daniel Ferrer is alive but in critical condition, declares Senator Rick Scott

Attack on the Israeli embassy in Argentina: 32 years of impunity

La Administración Biden aprueba la venta urgente de munición para tanques a Israel saltándose la revisión del Congreso

Biden and Netanyahu resume telephone contact after a month of tension

Una vista general muestra la entrada del complejo residencial del Grupo Evergrande llamado Palacio Evergrande en Pekín el 30 de enero de 2024. Un tribunal de Hong Kong ordenó el 29 de enero la liquidación del gigante inmobiliario chino Evergrande, pero la empresa afirmó que seguiría operando en un caso que se ha convertido en un símbolo de los crecientes problemas económicos de la nación.

The Chinese government will ban the former chairman of Evergrande from trading on the stock market

Imagen de archivo del edificio del Tribunal Supremo de EE.UU. al amanecer, en Washington D.C., el jueves 4 de enero de 2024. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa EE.UU.)

Making Lawyers Toxic in Their Communities

Yofren Javier Guedez | Noticias Caracol/ Joan Camargo

'Mayeya,' leader of Tren de Aragua, convicted in Colombia

Hospital Shifa

Israel eliminates Hamas security chief and 20 other terrorists in operation in Shifa hospital