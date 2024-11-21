Zelensky responds to Russia's attack: "Exposed its true nature"

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke after Kiev condemned Russia's first use of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the war, which began in February 2022.

The Ukrainian president argued that Vladimir Putin's decision exposes Russia's true nature. He claimed that Putin is afraid of the promotion of dignity and freedom in Ukraine.

"Fear so overwhelming that it unleashes missile after missile, scouring the globe for more weapons—whether from Iran or North Korea. Today, it was a new Russian missile. Its speed and altitude suggest intercontinental ballistic capabilities. Investigations are ongoing," Zelensky said in a message posted on X.

"Putin will do anything to keep his neighbor from slipping out of his grasp. And I thank every Ukrainian—men and women alike—who defend Ukraine from this evil with resilience, bravery, and strength. With dignity. Dignity. It’s one of the defining words for Ukraine. And it’s a word that will likely never again be spoken about Russia," the Ukrainian leader added.

The attack was the Kremlin's response after Kiev launched U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles against its enemy and after Joe Biden authorized the delivery of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine.

However, the intercontinental missile carried no nuclear warhead, according to a Ukrainian Army source who spoke to AFP.

"An intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from the Russian region of Astrakhan," that source said, while adding that it strucik an area close to the city of Dnipro, damaging several infrastructures but causing no fatalities.

An intercontinental ballistic missile is a long-range missile designed to deliver nuclear, conventional or other types of warheads over extremely long distances, typically exceeding 3,400 miles (5,500 kilometers). These missles can reach targets anywheree on Earth, following a ballistic trajectory.