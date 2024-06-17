Nikki Haley announces the passing of her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa

“This morning I had to say goodbye to the smartest, sweetest, kindest, most decent man I have ever known,” the former South Carolina governor wrote on X.

This Father's Day, June 16th, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced the death of her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, who had been battling an undisclosed form of cancer for months.

“This morning I had to say goodbye to the smartest, sweetest, kindest, most decent man I have ever known,” wrote Haley who, earlier this year during the Republican primary, briefly paused her campaign before the New Hampshire primary to visit Randhawa when he was hospitalized.

“My heart is heavy knowing he is gone. He taught his kids the importance of faith, hard work, and grace. He was an amazing husband of 64 years, a loving grandfather and great grandfather, and the best father to his four children,” Haley added of her father.

“He was such a blessing to all of us. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. We will miss you dearly,” concluded the Republican as she bid farewell.

This morning I had to say goodbye to the smartest, sweetest, kindest, most decent man I have ever known. My heart is heavy knowing he is gone. He taught his kids the importance of faith, hard work, and grace. He was an amazing husband of 64 years, a loving grandfather and great… pic.twitter.com/bQIkH8QUyz — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 16, 2024

According to a Politico fact sheet, Ajit Singh Randhawa emigrated from India in 1969. Born in the Punjab region, Randhawa earned a master's degree in biology before moving to Canada to complete a PhD at the University of British Columbia. In 1969, he settled in Bamberg, South Carolina, to teach at Voorhees College, a historically black college.

Haley noted that, along with her mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, he was “more American” than anyone she has ever met.