Society

Nikki Haley announces the passing of her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa

“This morning I had to say goodbye to the smartest, sweetest, kindest, most decent man I have ever known,” the former South Carolina governor wrote on X.

Nikki Haley anuncia el fallecimiento de su padre, Ajit Singh Randhawa
Nikki Haley junto con su padre,
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
June 17, 2024
1 minute read

This Father's Day, June 16th, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced the death of her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, who had been battling an undisclosed form of cancer for months.

“This morning I had to say goodbye to the smartest, sweetest, kindest, most decent man I have ever known,” wrote Haley who, earlier this year during the Republican primary, briefly paused her campaign before the New Hampshire primary to visit Randhawa when he was hospitalized.

“My heart is heavy knowing he is gone.  He taught his kids the importance of faith, hard work, and grace.  He was an amazing husband of 64 years, a loving grandfather and great grandfather, and the best father to his four children,” Haley added of her father.

“He was such a blessing to all of us.  Happy Father’s Day, Dad.  We will miss you dearly,” concluded the Republican as she bid farewell.

According to a Politico fact sheet, Ajit Singh Randhawa emigrated from India in 1969.  Born in the Punjab region, Randhawa earned a master's degree in biology before moving to Canada to complete a PhD at the University of British Columbia.  In 1969, he settled in Bamberg, South Carolina, to teach at Voorhees College, a historically black college.

Haley noted that, along with her mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, he was “more American” than anyone she has ever met.

Topics:

Recommendation

Manifestantes pidiendo apoyo para los niños trans y los tratamientos de afirmación de género se concentran frente al Hospital Infantil de Boston en Boston, Massachusetts, el 18 de septiembre de 2022. Los manifestantes se presentaron como una contra-protesta a un grupo que estaba en contra de los programas del hospital que se ocupan de las cirugías de afirmación de género y tratamientos hormonales.

Trans madness: treatment of minors becomes a political battle, not a scientific one

Varias personas fueron baleadas por un tirador ya “contenido” en un parque acuático de Rochester Hill, Michigan

Several people shot at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan; Suspect confirmed dead

Joven con una bandera trans.

Canadian Cancer Society apologizes for saying 'cervix' instead of 'front hole'

Migrantes cruzan la frontera |

Biden's border policy, a multimillion-dollar business for traffickers: 'Nobody crosses without paying the cartels'

Una manifestación contra la revocación de Roe por el Supremo.

More than 170,000 women traveled to another state to have an abortion in 2023

Un juez ordena la liquidación de los bienes de Alex Jones para retribuir a las familias de Sandy Hook, pero mantiene por fuera a Infowars

Judge orders liquidation of Alex Jones' assets to pay back Sandy Hook families, but stays out of Infowars

Reacciones al veredicto de Hunter: los conservadores denuncian que es una “distracción” para proteger a Biden y que el caso no justifica la persecución contra Trump

Hunter Biden agrees to drop lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

Imagen de archivo de banderas de Estados Unidos.

Happy Flag Day!

Imagen de recurso de una escuela llena de jóvenes.

Massachusetts: 23 sets of twins graduate from the same school in the same year