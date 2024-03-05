World

Nicolás Maduro's regime violates the Barbados Agreement once again by announcing illegitimate elections for July 28th

The elections do not meet the minimum requirements to be considered "free and fair" after the main opposition leader was illegally disqualified.

The President of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso (C), speaks next to rectors Aime Nogal (L), Carlos Quintero (2-L), Rosalba Gil (2-R), and Juan Carlos Delpino (R) during a press conference at the CNE
Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) (Federico Parra / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
March 5, 2024
2 minutes read

This Tuesday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, controlled by Nicolas Maduro's dictatorship, announced that the next presidential elections will be held on July 28 following a proposal submitted by the illegitimate parliament.

The president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, announced that the special national and international Electoral Registration Day will take place from March 18 to April 16. He shared that the period to present nominations will take place from March 21 to March 25, imposing a tight schedule that will grant the opposition only 20 days to come up with and present a substitute candidate in place of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado who was illegally disqualified by the regime.

Amoroso also announced that the electoral campaign is scheduled to take place between July 4 and 25.

The elections violate the Constitution

Jose Ignacio Hernandez, a constitutional lawyer posted on social media that the CNE's announcement violates both the Venezuelan Constitution and the Barbados Agreement signed between the government and the opposition last year with the support of the Biden administration.

Hernandez explained that the elections do not meet the minimum conditions to be considered "free and fair" because they will not be truly competitive.

The lawyer stated that Nicolás Maduro's regime chose to disqualify the opposition leader María Corina Machado, despite having won the primaries with a resounding 92.5% of the votes. He also stressed that this measure constitutes "a serious violation of the American Convention and the conditions of electoral integrity derived from the Inter-American System."

The European Union will not recognize any election without Machado

Despite the CNE's announcement, many countries could refuse to recognize the electoral process if the main opposition leader remains disqualified. In fact, a few weeks ago the European Parliament issued a resolution assuring that "neither the elections nor the electoral results will be recognized if these conditions are not respected."

Topics:

Recommendation

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a funeral ceremony at the Borisovo cemetery

Identified in videos, tracked and captured: Putin arrests those who attended Navalny's funeral

Chilean President Gabriel Boric is being asked to answer for the murder of Venezuelan dissident Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda

Crisis in Haiti: Prime minister's whereabouts are unknown, Dominican Republic suspends flights between the two countries

Imagen promocional de la entrevista realizada por Leandro Fleisher al exterrorista palestino.

Former Palestinian terrorist: 'My people are under Hamas occupation'

Esta fotografía tomada el 4 de marzo de 2024 muestra los carteles oficiales de los Juegos Olímpicos y Paralímpicos de París 2024, obra del artista francés Ugo Gattoni, en el museo de Orsay (Musee d'Orsay) de París, el 4 de marzo de 2024.

Controversy in France over the removal of Christian symbols on the official poster for the Olympics

Ronald Ojeda

The Chilean prosecutor's office links the Aragua Train with the murder of Ronald Ojeda

Tropas españolas desfilan durante el desfile militar del Día de las Fuerzas Armadas en Granada el 3 de junio de 2022.

Spain: A military officer takes advantage of the trans law to get benefits in the Army

Bandera de Irán / AFP

Iran executed 834 people in 2023

Ricardo Martinelli, expresidente de Panamá entre 2009 y 2014.

Panama's Electoral Tribunal bans former President Martinelli's presidential candidacy