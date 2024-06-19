Society

New York: Immigrant arrested for the rape of a minor in broad daylight

The crime was committed in a popular park in Queens. The suspect is a 25-year-old illegal migrant with Ecuadorian nationality.

JUAN PEñA
June 19, 2024
The New York Police Department arrested an illegal Ecuadorian immigrant on suspicion of assault with a knife and rape of a minor. According to the police, the attack on this minor, only 13 years old, occurred in broad daylight in a park in Queens.

The same sources assure that the knife that the suspect used was a large machete. The suspect was identified as Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25 years old and from Ecuador. He entered the country illegally in 2021, crossing through Eagle Pass, Texas.

The attack occurred on Thursday in Kissena Park, about 3 miles from Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. The victim also went to school in the neighborhood.

Police collected images from security cameras in the area to put up a poster with his physical description. Neighbors the Queens then caught the suspect and forcibly detained him until police officers arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Inga-Landi has several previous convictions for minor crimes, including stealing subway tickets and drinking in public. Police said he was also involved in a domestic violence incident in which no charges were filed, and that he had an unspecified arrest in Texas.

