New York: Immigrant arrested for the rape of a minor in broad daylight

The crime was committed in a popular park in Queens. The suspect is a 25-year-old illegal migrant with Ecuadorian nationality.

The New York Police Department arrested an illegal Ecuadorian immigrant on suspicion of assault with a knife and rape of a minor. According to the police, the attack on this minor, only 13 years old, occurred in broad daylight in a park in Queens.

The same sources assure that the knife that the suspect used was a large machete. The suspect was identified as Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25 years old and from Ecuador. He entered the country illegally in 2021, crossing through Eagle Pass, Texas.

The attack occurred on Thursday in Kissena Park, about 3 miles from Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. The victim also went to school in the neighborhood.

NEW: 25-year-old illegal immigrant arrested for forcing a 13-year-old at knifepoint into the woods in Queens before tying her up and r*ping her. It didn't have to be this way. According to the police, the man is an Ecuadorian national who came to New York City in 2021. Police… pic.twitter.com/Cr6fdgZxL7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 18, 2024

Police collected images from security cameras in the area to put up a poster with his physical description. Neighbors the Queens then caught the suspect and forcibly detained him until police officers arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Inga-Landi has several previous convictions for minor crimes, including stealing subway tickets and drinking in public. Police said he was also involved in a domestic violence incident in which no charges were filed, and that he had an unspecified arrest in Texas.