Society

New York attorney general sues world's largest beef producer over greenhouse gas emissions

According to Letitia James, JBS USA's promise to try to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 is just a marketing strategy.

La fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James, habla durante una conferencia de prensa
Letitia James (Timothy A.Clary / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
February 29, 2024
1 minute read

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against JBS USA, the world's leading beef producer, accusing the company of misleading the public about its impact on the environment.

The lawsuit focuses on JBS USA's statements about its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goals for 2030 and 2040, which Letitia James calls misleading and "not feasible" due to the size of the company's global operations.

In a statement, James stated that JBS USA's net-zero emissions promises constitute a strategy to mislead the public about its environmental commitment. The New York attorney general emphasized that beef production has the largest greenhouse gas footprint among food products. Furthermore, she highlighted that, in 2021, JBS reported total global greenhouse gas emissions exceeding 71 million tons.

"As families continue to face the daily impacts of the climate crisis, they are willing to spend more of their hard-earned money on products from brands that are better for the environment. When companies falsely advertise their commitment to sustainability, they are misleading consumers and endangering our planet," James said. "JBS USA’s greenwashing exploits the pocketbooks of everyday Americans and the promise of a healthy planet for future generations," she added.

The lawsuit received support from state Democrats and climate advocacy organizations, including Earthjustice, Mighty Earth, Friends of the Earth US, Citizens Campaign for the Environment and Stand.earth. Peter Lehner, an attorney for Earthjustice, said JBS USA's claims of net zero emissions by 2040 are misleading and that the company must implement significant operational changes.

JBS USA reacts

In response to the lawsuit, Nikki Richardson, a spokesperson for JBS USA, said the company disagrees with the attorney general's action and reaffirmed the company's commitment to agricultural sustainability.

“JBS will continue to partner with farmers, ranchers and our food system partners around the world to help feed a growing population while using fewer resources and reducing agriculture’s environmental impact. Our belief that American agriculture can help sustainably feed the world is undeterred,” she said.

Letitia James' lawsuit against JBS USA is a reflection of the growing attention from environmental groups and Democratic lawmakers toward the agricultural industry.

Topics:

Recommendation

Inmigrantes ilegales reciben comida en Nueva York.

NYC to install metal detectors at migrant shelters

La periodista Catherine Herridge, entrevistando al

Journalist Catherine Herridge sentenced for refusing to reveal her sources

Oswaldo Payá

Oswaldo Payá's widow sues former diplomat Manuel Rocha

Independence Police Department Chief Adam Dustman provides updates to a fatal shooting of an officer and civil process server on Feb. 29, 2024.

Police officer and court employee killed in Missouri shooting

Manuel Rocha, exembajador de Estados Unidos acusado de ser espía cubano

American diplomat Manuel Rocha admits having been a spy for the Cuban communist regime for decades

Diseño de Voz Media para la entrevista a Kallie Fell.

Kallie Fell, director of the Center for Bioethics and Culture Network: We can all learn from the resilience of detransitioners

Incendios en Texas. 28 de febrero de 2024.

Texas: Smokehouse Creek fire, the second most destructive in the country's history

Inmigrantes en la frontera sur.

Federal judge blocks Texas law authorizing state police to detain illegal immigrants

Washington Police | Captura FOX 5 Washington DC

Housing Authority officer shot in Washington, DC.