World

Netanyahu warns Hezbollah: 'We are prepared for very intense action in the north'

The latest attacks by the Shiite group from Lebanon caused serious fires in northern Israel, where more than 70,000 civilians have been displaced by the repeated bombings.

KIRYAT SHMONA
Incendios en Kyriat Shmona, Israel (Cordon Press)
JUAN PEñA
June 5, 2024
1 minute read

After the latest episode of tension on the border between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that his country is prepared with a "very intense" response against its northern neighbor. The condition for this response would be continued attacks by Hezbollah militias against northern Israel.

Netanyahu's statements came during a visit to the Gibor military base in Kiryat Shmona. This entire region is evacuated and under IDF control. Nearly 80,000 civilians were displaced at the start of the war in October 2023 due to Hezbollah's repeated rocket attacks on the northern border.

"Whoever thinks they can hurt us and that we will respond by sitting on our hands is making a big mistake," Netanyahu said during his visit to the area. "We are prepared for very intense action in the north. One way or another, we will restore security to the north," he added.

Netanyahu's visit and warnings come after the latest attacks against the northern region, which were particularly destructive. These rocket attacks by Hezbollah caused serious fires in the area that burned for several days.

Following this, a gunman attacked the Israeli embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, this Wednesday. The attack caused no fatalities. According to Lebanese authorities, the attacker is a Syrian man who died after law enforcement officers intervened at the scene after the attack.

Political pressure on Netanyahu

Security in the northern region of Israel is one of the weak points for the current Israeli government. Along with the hostage issue, it is one of the main internal problems for Benjamin Netanyahu. There are more than 70,000 evacuated civilians asking to return to their homes.

Netanyahu's government partners are also pressuring him to provide a solution to the security problem in the north. This pressure increased this Wednesday, to the point where Jewish Power, Itamar Ben Gvir's party, abandoned the government coalition with the Likud party, ensuring that Netanyahu is hiding information from them about the negotiations with Hamas for the release of the hostages.

Topics:

Recommendation

droga mexico

A DEA report reveals that Mexico could become the main producer of cocaine, surpassing Colombia

Hassan Nasrallah

Despite Hezbollah's repeated attacks, Israel has reservations about escalating conflict with Lebanon's terrorist group

Policía de México

Mexican cartels have taken control of even the tortilla industry

El banco británico Standard Chartered.

British Standard Chartered Bank accused of facilitating payments that financed Islamist terrorist groups

El primer ministro indio, Narendra Modi (C), muestra el signo de la victoria a su llegada a la sede del Partido Bharatiya Janata (BJP) para celebrar la victoria del partido en las elecciones generales del país, en Nueva Delhi, el 4 de junio de 2024. Modi reivindicó la victoria electoral de su partido y sus aliados el 4 de junio, pero la oposición dijo haber "castigado" al partido gobernante para confundir las predicciones y reducir su mayoría parlamentaria.

Elections in India: Narendra Modi wins but falls short of majority

El líder de Reform UK, Nigel Farage, con un batido de plátano de McDonalds en Jaywick, Essex.

United Kingdom: Controversial conservative Nigel Farage runs for election

Begoña Gómez, esposa del presidente de España

Begoña Gómez, wife of Spain's president, summoned to testify in alleged corruption case

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo ofrecido por 'El Universal' con un mensaje de la alcaldesa de Cotija, Michoacán, México, tras ser liberada en septiembre de 2023. La edil fue asesinada el lunes, 3 de junio de 2024, tras recibir hasta 19 disparos.

Mexico: A mayor is murdered in the state of Michoacán hours after Claudia Sheinbaum's electoral victory

Los turistas caminan por la Puerta de Tiananmen en Beijing

China assures that it dismantled an alleged espionage plot by British Intelligence