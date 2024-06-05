The latest attacks by the Shiite group from Lebanon caused serious fires in northern Israel, where more than 70,000 civilians have been displaced by the repeated bombings.

After the latest episode of tension on the border between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that his country is prepared with a "very intense" response against its northern neighbor. The condition for this response would be continued attacks by Hezbollah militias against northern Israel.

Netanyahu's statements came during a visit to the Gibor military base in Kiryat Shmona. This entire region is evacuated and under IDF control. Nearly 80,000 civilians were displaced at the start of the war in October 2023 due to Hezbollah's repeated rocket attacks on the northern border.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the IDF "Gibor" base in Kiryat Shmona:

"Yesterday the ground burned here and I am pleased that you have extinguished it, but ground also burned in Lebanon. We are prepared for very intense action in the north." https://t.co/yvhOG9reIC pic.twitter.com/JQOzhUyllH — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 5, 2024

"Whoever thinks they can hurt us and that we will respond by sitting on our hands is making a big mistake," Netanyahu said during his visit to the area. "We are prepared for very intense action in the north. One way or another, we will restore security to the north," he added.

Netanyahu's visit and warnings come after the latest attacks against the northern region, which were particularly destructive. These rocket attacks by Hezbollah caused serious fires in the area that burned for several days.

Following this, a gunman attacked the Israeli embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, this Wednesday. The attack caused no fatalities. According to Lebanese authorities, the attacker is a Syrian man who died after law enforcement officers intervened at the scene after the attack.

Political pressure on Netanyahu

Security in the northern region of Israel is one of the weak points for the current Israeli government. Along with the hostage issue, it is one of the main internal problems for Benjamin Netanyahu. There are more than 70,000 evacuated civilians asking to return to their homes.

Netanyahu's government partners are also pressuring him to provide a solution to the security problem in the north. This pressure increased this Wednesday, to the point where Jewish Power, Itamar Ben Gvir's party, abandoned the government coalition with the Likud party, ensuring that Netanyahu is hiding information from them about the negotiations with Hamas for the release of the hostages.