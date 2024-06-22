World

Netanyahu says he tried to address US arms holdup privately before going public

The Israeli prime minister claimed that he needs weapons for the war against Hamas.

June 22, 2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that he attempted to address the decline in American arms with Joe Biden's government privately before making it public. However, he claimed that he decided to release the information because they did not reach a solution.

"Many, many quiet conversations between our officials and American officials, and between me and the president to try to iron out this diminution of supply. And we haven’t been able to solve it. (...). I felt that airing it was absolutely necessary after months of quiet conversation that did not solve the problem," Netanyahu said in a conversation with Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman.

This week, the prime minister stated that Israel needs weapons from the United States for its war against Hamas. The statement was made in response to criticism from the White House for complaining about delays in deliveries of war material. Netanyahu accused the Biden administration on Tuesday of "withholding weapons and ammunition for Israel," according to AFP.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Netanyahu's comments were deeply disappointing and offensive. The White House stated that only one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs is under review. 

