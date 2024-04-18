Netanyahu isn’t concerned about appeasing allies and states that Israel will make its own decisions against Iran

The Israeli prime minister met with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and Germany, David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock.

During an important meeting in Israel with representatives from the United Kingdom and Germany, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that, despite appreciating the advice of its allies, the Israeli state will make its own decisions regarding how it will respond to the massive attack launched by Iran last week.

In a meeting with United Kingdom Foreign Minister David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Netanyahu respectfully distanced himself from the appeasement of Israeli allies and assured his cabinet that the Jewish State will do whatever is necessary to defend itself against the Iranian threat and its proxies.

Netanyahu said that despite “all sorts of suggestions and advice” from Israel's allies, “I want to be clear: we will make our decisions ourselves.”

“The state of Israel will do whatever is necessary to defend itself,” he stated.

Netanyahu’s statement came after both Germany and the United Kingdom urged Israel to show restraint after the Iranian attack, warning the Israeli prime minister that any further direct hostility against Iran could lead the Middle East to an escalation of war that could potentially lead to an all-out war.

Following the meeting, both Cameron and Baerbock attempted to persuade Israel not to respond forcefully to Iran.

Claiming that Israel has the right to defend itself and make its own decisions, Cameron told reporters that he hoped that Israel’s response to Iran would be carried out “in a way that is smart as well as tough and also does as little as possible to escalate this conflict.”

However, German Minister Baerbock was more reserved about the possibility of an Israeli response but assured that Germany is fully supportive of Israel.

"Iran and its proxies such as Hezbollah or the Houthis must not be allowed to add fuel to the fire," Baerbock said, adding that the Iranian attack will have consequences from the European Union, which is working on imposing new sanctions against Tehran.

"I’m not talking about giving in. I’m talking about prudent restraint, which is nothing less than strength," said the German minister, who urged Israel not to respond to Iran. "Because Israel has already shown strength with its defensive victory at the weekend."