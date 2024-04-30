More than 10,000 murdered, almost 2,000 tortured and the majority were women: the numbers on Nicolás Maduro's regime revealed by a terrifying report

In ten years of government, Nicolás Maduro's regime has murdered more than ten thousand people, tortured almost 2 thousand and, of those tortured in the last year, the majority were women , as revealed by the renowned Venezuelan non-governmental organization Provea. .

In its annual report , published on April 30, the Provea organization presented a human rights assessment of the ten years of the Maduro regime, which ended in April of last year. In the report, the organization catalogs the ten years as "a dark decade for human rights."

"Provea denounces that the Maduro Government stifled the rights to personal freedom, life and personal integrity with extrajudicial executions, torture and arbitrary detentions. Between 2013 and 2023, there were registered: 43,003 victims of violations of personal integrity, which include 1,652 victims of torture and 7,309 victims of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.", reads the report.

"According to Provea records, between 2013 and 2023 at least 10,085 people were murdered by security agents , the majority of these cases remain uninvestigated," the report adds.

According to the organization, in Venezuela there is a policy designed to "promote, tolerate and cover up the commission of abuses against citizen guarantees through practices aimed at causing terror in the population." Likewise, the organization warns that human rights violations are "massive and systematic."

Dice @_Provea:

"la mayoría de las personas torturadas fueron mujeres, jóvenes y pobres".

35 víctimas femeninas versus 18 víctimas masculinas reportadas.#informeprovea2023https://t.co/aJNPUewNqA pic.twitter.com/dgehOnzDYN — Luis Carlos 🏴‍☠️ One Piece (@LuisCarlos) April 30, 2024

The pattern, the behavior of the authorities and the impunity show a policy aimed at imposing terror on the population based on a systematic and institutionalized design of human rights violation.

Degrading treatment ranges from sexual rape, harassment of family members, torture of all kinds, extortion and psychological terror.

It is striking that, Provea highlights, in 2023, for the first time since 1998 to date, the majority of torture victims were women. Many of them, poor and imprisoned.

"We are seeing how women are attacked with increasing force in all these civil and political rights," said sociologist Lisette González during the presentation of the Provea report.

Provea registra 1.652 víctimas de torturas en una década del régimen de Maduro. En 2023, por primera vez, la mayoría de las víctimas de torturas fueron mujeres https://t.co/XIMmxfBYus pic.twitter.com/Sn8CIO6kBh — Monitoreamos (@monitoreamos) April 30, 2024

After the publication of the report, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights published a statement demanding protective and precautionary measures for each member of the Provea organization , because, according to the Commission, they are at risk in Venezuela.

Furthermore, the United Nations Working Group denounced this Tuesday, April 30, that in Venezuela there is a considerable increase in forced disappearances.

"Since December 2023, an alarming increase in forced disappearances of citizens exercising their rights to freedom of expression, association and participation in matters of public interest has been reported in Venezuela. Most of the forcibly disappeared people are members of the main political party. opposition, as well as members of the army," reads the UN experts' statement.

"As the country prepares for the presidential elections in July 2024," the statement added, "forced disappearances could have a paralyzing effect and hinder the people's right to vote freely."

In recent months, The Nicolás Maduro regime has disappeared several members of the campaign team of opposition leader María Corina Machado. Among the missing are Dignora Hernández and Henry Alviárez, former deputy and national campaign manager., respectively. In addition, the Maduro regime issued arrest warrants against several members of Machado's team.

Several are currently taking refuge in the Argentine embassy in Caracas.