MINUTE BY MINUTE: Iran launches massive airstrike against Israel

Iran launched a drone attack against Israel from its territory, this being the first time in its history that it has carried out direct action of this type against the Jewish State.

This Saturday, Iran confirmed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "fired dozens of cruise missiles at specific targets inside the occupied territories."

This incident comes days after a warning from the Iranian Supreme Leader in response to an airstrike against the Iranian consulate in Syria that claimed the lives of several generals.

Although Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack in Damascus, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that his country was already preparing for a possible direct attack by Iran.

Netanyahu underlined Israel's determination to confront any threat, both in attack and defense, declaring that they would respond firmly to any aggression. "I established a clear principle -- whoever hurts us, we hurt him. We will protect ourselves from any threat and we will do so with coolness and determination," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Israeli leaders have met to address the situation. The prime minister met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the commander of the U.S. CENTCOM, General Michael Erik Kurilla, and the Israeli security echelon to discuss the measures to be taken.

Minute by minute:

Iran threatens to take action against countries that help launch attacks on its territory

The Iranian regime warned other countries not to allow their airspace or territory to be used to carry out attacks against Iran or else. Otherwise, it stated that it would respond in a "forceful" manner against that country.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | El Gobierno de Irán advierte que cualquier país que permita el uso de su espacio aéreo o territorio para llevar ataques contra suelo iraní recibirá una “contundente” respuesta. pic.twitter.com/UkoFSaLs1i — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) April 13, 2024

Netanyahu convenes the Israeli War Cabinet

#ULTIMAHORA Primer ministro de #Israel #BenjaminNetanyahu convoca al gabinete de guerra israelí tras ataque de Irán#Irán ha lanzado un ataque a Israel con decenas de drones con 20 kilos de explosivos cada uno. Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel aseguran que monitorean la… — DW Español (@dw_espanol) April 13, 2024

British fighter jets prepare to intercept Iranian drones

British fighter jets have joined an operation to intercept Iranian drones launched against Israel.

🚨 NEW: UK fight jets are among allied forces ready to intercept Iranian drones heading towards Israel — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 13, 2024

"Biden is responsible for this attack"

Well-known Republican strategist Roger Stone singled out Biden as responsible for Iran's attack on Israel via a post on X.

"Iran has now launched a massive attack on Israel, the direct result of Biden and Blinken unfreezing over $100 billion in assets to Iran. Biden is responsible for this attack on Israel," he said.

Iran has now launched a massive attack on Israel, the direct result of Biden and Blinken unfreezing over $100 billion in assets to Iran. Biden is responsible for this attack on Israel. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 13, 2024

Lebanon closes its airspace

A Times of Israel report claims that Lebanon announced the temporary closure of its airspace following the attack against Israel.

More than 100 drones fired at Israel

Israel claimed that Iran has already launched more than a hundred drones against it, and according to an ABC News report, Iran could launch between 400 and 500 drones and missiles.

U.K. condemns attack

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a statement condemning what he called a "reckless attack" by the Iranian regime.

Read my statement on the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. pic.twitter.com/xeuR3cd3kG — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 13, 2024

White House promises strong support for Israel

The White House reaffirmed its commitment to Israel's security, pledging strong support for the Jewish state and its defense, after Iran launched a drone airstrike toward the country during the afternoon.

"President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel's security is ironclad," Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement. "The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran."

The White House assured that the president's team is in constant communication with Israeli officials and other international partners and allies.