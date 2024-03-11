Politics

Mike Pompeo open to working for the second Trump administration: 'I would say yes if I have the opportunity to serve and make a difference'

The former secretary of state made it clear that he has not yet received any offers, but he highlighted his confidence that the former president will trust those will "faithfully execute" what is asked of them.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivering remarks outside the Capitol.
Mike Pompeo (Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.com / Cordon Press)
SABRINA MARTIN
March 11, 2024
1 minute read

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his willingness to take a position in the White House if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is re-elected in November.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Pompeo, who previously held the position of director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) during the Trump administration from 2017 to 2018 and later served as secretary of state from 2018 to 2021, stated that he would be willing to work in a second Trump administration if he believes he can make a difference.

"If I get a chance to serve and think that I can make a difference, I'm almost I'm almost certainly going to say yes to that opportunity to try and deliver on behalf of the American people," he said.

During the interview, Pompeo clarified that he has not yet received any formal offers, but stressed that he trusts that Trump will choose those people who are "faithfully execute" what is asked of them. "I think as a president, you should always want that from everyone," he said, noting that during his tenure as secretary of state he sought to ensure that his team fulfilled its assigned tasks.

So far, former President Trump has not made public comments on Pompeo's statements.

In recent years, the former secretary of state has maintained a high level of participation within the GOP, touring various states in the country and helping to raise funds for the party. At one point last year, there was even speculation that he might run for president in 2024. However, Pompeo ruled out that option.

"While we care deeply about America and the issues I've been talking about for the past year-and-half – and frankly for decades – matter an awful lot, this isn't our moment," he said, leaving open the possibility of a run in the future.

