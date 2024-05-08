Mike Johnson survives Taylor Greene's impeachment attempt thanks to broad bipartisan support

The speaker of the House of Representatives received the support of 359 congressmen, while 43 chose to remove him and 7 abstained from the vote.

Mike Johnson survived the impeachment attempt as speaker of the House of Representatives, pushed by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Unlike what happened with Kevin McCarthy at the end of 2023, Johnson managed to amass broad bipartisan support to retain his position.

Amid boos, Taylor Greene introduced and activated the motion to impeach Johnson, arguing that he no longer represented the interests of the GOP caucus in the House after he negotiated and approved foreign aid legislation for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The vote took place on Wednesday afternoon and ended with 359 votes to keep Johnson, 43 to remove him and 7 abstentions. Only 10 Republicans joined Greene in her crusade against the House speaker.

Through a statement released just a few days ago, the Democratic leadership had already warned that it would not accompany Greene.

"From the beginning of this Congress, House Democrats have put people before politics and found bipartisan common ground with traditional Republicans in order to deliver real results. At the same time, House Democrats have aggressively pushed back against MAGA extremism. And we will continue to do so. At this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction. We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to vacate the chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed," Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar co-wrote.

How does an impeachment motion for the speaker of the House work?

In early 2022, when McCarthy was in the middle of fighting for the gavel, he granted the internal opposition, then led by Matt Gaetz, to reduce the number of congressmen needed to initiate a motion to impeach the speaker of the House.

The negotiation concluded that a single legislator would be necessary to do so, whether Republican, Democrat or independent. This representative, in this case, Greene, should "offer a privileged resolution declaring the Office of the Speaker vacant," thus initiating the procedure.

The Georgia Republican would have been successful if she had a simple majority (half plus one), the same as 218 colleagues. Once the process begins, procedural votes can be agreed to stop and annul it; a simple majority is also necessary.

While it does not rest on the text of the national Constitution, the impeachment motion is based on "Jefferson's Manual," which the House adopted in 1837 as a guide to parliamentary procedure. According to the manual, "a speaker may be removed at the will of the House."

In turn, Joseph Cannon, speaker of the House in 1910, launched the modern impeachment motion.