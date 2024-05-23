World

Michael Schumacher's family compensated after suing a magazine that published an interview done with AI

Tabloid magazine Die Aktuelle published a fake conversation with the former F1 driver generated with artificial intelligence. His family will receive more than $200,000.

Michael Schumacher, expiloto de Fórmula 1.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 23, 2024
Michael Schumacher's family won a lawsuit against German tabloid magazine Die Aktuelle after it published a fictitious interview with the former Formula 1 driver that was done with artificial intelligence.

According to the Associated Press, the family will receive around $217,000 in compensation. Funke Magazines, publisher of Die Aktuelle, apologized and fired the magazine's editor-in-chief.

Die Aktuelle published that fake conversation as "Michael Schumacher, the First Interview!" in addition to incorporating A.I.-generated statements claimed to be made by the former German driver.

Schumacher's state of health since he suffered an accident in the Alps in 2013 is unknown. The seven-time Formula 1 World Champion hit his head after falling while skiing, leaving him in a coma.

