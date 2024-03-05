Katie Hobbs vetoes Arizona Border Invasion Act

The governor argues that this is an "anti-immigrant" law that "demonizes our communities" and seeks to "win cheap political points."

The Arizona governor vetoed the Border Encroachment Act passed by the state Senate last month. Hobbs argued her decision because the SB1231 is "anti-immigrant legislation that "demonizes our communities" and "does not secure our border." The text provided for penalties for anyone attempting to gain access from Mexico without going through a border checkpoint.

"I know there is frustration with the failure of the federal government"

Hobbs shared a video on her X account recording the moment she stamped the veto on the rule. Along with the recording, the governor acknowledged the "frustration" among state citizens over the immigration situation, which she blamed on the work of the Biden Administration, but assured that "this bill is not the solution."

Anti-immigrant legislation to score cheap political points has no place in our state. SB1231 does not secure our border. Instead, it demonizes our communities, hurts businesses and farmers, and burdens law enforcement and our judicial system. I know there’s frustration about the federal government’s failure to secure our border, but this bill is not the solution.

Hobbs "unleashing chaos" in Arizona

Senator Janae Shamp, a proponent of the rule, lamented Hobbs' veto, accusing her of "unleashing chaos" in Arizona. "The legislature did its job to protect our citizens, but Governor Hobbs did not do hers. Vetoing the Arizona Border Invasion Act is a prime example of the chaos Hobbs is unleashing in our state...," Shamp wrote.

