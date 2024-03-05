Politics

Katie Hobbs vetoes Arizona Border Invasion Act

The governor argues that this is an "anti-immigrant" law that "demonizes our communities" and seeks to "win cheap political points."

Katie Hobbs, durante un acto de su campaña a Gobernadora.
Katie Hobbs, en una imagen de archivo. (AFP)
ISRAEL DURO
March 5, 2024
1 minute read

The Arizona governor vetoed the Border Encroachment Act passed by the state Senate last month. Hobbs argued her decision because the SB1231 is "anti-immigrant legislation that "demonizes our communities" and "does not secure our border." The text provided for penalties for anyone attempting to gain access from Mexico without going through a border checkpoint.

"I know there is frustration with the failure of the federal government"

Hobbs shared a video on her X account recording the moment she stamped the veto on the rule. Along with the recording, the governor acknowledged the "frustration" among state citizens over the immigration situation, which she blamed on the work of the Biden Administration, but assured that "this bill is not the solution."

Anti-immigrant legislation to score cheap political points has no place in our state. SB1231 does not secure our border. Instead, it demonizes our communities, hurts businesses and farmers, and burdens law enforcement and our judicial system. I know there’s frustration about the federal government’s failure to secure our border, but this bill is not the solution.

Hobbs "unleashing chaos" in Arizona

Senator Janae Shamp, a proponent of the rule, lamented Hobbs' veto, accusing her of "unleashing chaos" in Arizona. "The legislature did its job to protect our citizens, but Governor Hobbs did not do hers. Vetoing the Arizona Border Invasion Act is a prime example of the chaos Hobbs is unleashing in our state...," Shamp wrote.

-

Topics:

Recommendation

Corte Suprema

Historic ruling: Supreme Court unanimously decides that Colorado cannot disqualify Trump from the ballot

Bill Lee, gobernador de Tennessee.

Tennessee mobilizes National Guard to stop border invasion

Haley rompe el invicto de Donald Trump tras triunfar en las elecciones primarias republicanas de Washington DC

Haley breaks Trump's undefeated record after triumphing in the Republican primary elections in Washington, D.C.

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speak during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

The Supreme Court prepares to rule on Trump's eligibility this Monday, just before Super Tuesday

Haley se muestra dispuesta a no apoyar a Trump, una acción que incumpliría el acuerdo del RNC firmado por todos los precandidatos

Haley is considering not supporting Trump when he wins the nomination, breaking the agreement she signed with the Republican Party

Montaje de Donald Trump y Joe Biden.

Trump leads Biden by six points among Hispanic voters

Kristi Noem

Who is Kristi Noem, the farmer who became governor of South Dakota and is sounding like Trump's running mate?

Trump solidifica su ventaja frente a Haley ganando por paliza las primarias republicanas de Idaho y Misuri

Trump solidifies his advantage over Haley by winning the Idaho and Missouri Republican primaries by a landslide

Trump solidifica su ventaja frente a Haley ganando por paliza las primarias republicanas de Idaho y Misuri

Trump solidifies his advantage over Haley by winning the Idaho and Missouri Republican primaries by a landslide