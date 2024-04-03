World

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, the oldest person in the world, dies at 114

He held the record for longest longevity since 2022.

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, la persona más longeva del mundo.
(OrchestralHuman / Wikimedia Commons)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 3, 2024
Less than a minute

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, the oldest person in the world, died at the age of 114 in Venezuela, just over a month away from his 115th birthday. He had 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, according to AFP.

In 2022, Pérez Mora obtained the distinction of oldest man in the world after the death of Saturnino de la Fuente at 112 years and 341 days in Spain. He was born in the state of Táchira, a state located in western Venezuela. He worked in agriculture, cultivating mostly coffee and sugar cane.

 

Topics:

Recommendation

Militares argentinos en la Guerra de Malvinas (

42nd anniversary of the Falklands War: A possible solution

Benjamin Netanyahu

Why did the Israeli Parliament pass a law to shut down Al Jazeera?

Un oficial muestra los pasaportes de varios de los cooperantes de WCK fallecidos en el ataque en Gaza

Israel announces an investigation into the death of seven aid workers in Gaza

Miembro de la Guardia Nacional de México | AFP

A mayoral candidate is shot to death in Mexico in the middle of her electoral campaign

Un furgón policial patrulla una calle cerca de la estación de tren en Helsinki, Finlandia, el 14 de julio de 2018,

One child killed and two wounded in a shooting at a school in Finland

Orlando Avendaño acusado por el régimen de Maduro

Leaders of the international community condemn the persecution of the Maduro dictatorship against Orlando Avendaño, a renowned Venezuelan journalist critical of Chavismo

Jake Sullivan

The United States and Israel formally met to discuss a possible invasion in Rafah

El régimen chavista acusa falsamente a Orlando Avendaño, periodista de Voz Media, de “instigar al odio” y llamar a la rebelión

Venezuela: Maduro regime falsely accuses Voz Media journalist Orlando Avendaño of 'instigating hatred' and calling for rebellion

Imagen de archivo de la embajada de Estados Unidos en Cuba en 2016 .

An investigation by several media outlets links Havana Syndrome to Russian intelligence