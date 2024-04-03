Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, the oldest person in the world, dies at 114

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, the oldest person in the world, died at the age of 114 in Venezuela, just over a month away from his 115th birthday. He had 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, according to AFP.

In 2022, Pérez Mora obtained the distinction of oldest man in the world after the death of Saturnino de la Fuente at 112 years and 341 days in Spain. He was born in the state of Táchira, a state located in western Venezuela. He worked in agriculture, cultivating mostly coffee and sugar cane.