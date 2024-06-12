Society

Joey Chestnut Out of Nathan's Hot Dog Tournament After Signing With Vegan 'Meat' Brand

The organization of the contest requires him to abandon his advertising contract with a rival company if he wants to return to the competition.

Joey Chestnut, el campeón de comer perritos calientes, sujeta una bandeja repleta de perritos.
JUAN PEñA
June 12, 2024
Nathan's popular 4th of July hot dog eating contest will not feature its biggest champion of the past two decades. Joey Chestnut, champion for 16 years in a row, will not participate in the 2024 edition.

This was announced by the organization of the hot dog contest, which claims that Joe Chestnut has signed an advertising agreement with a company that sells fake hot dogs made with a vegetable base. They are 'vegan hot dogs'.

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” the Major League Eating (MLE) said in a statement, the organization that oversees the contest.

The MLE also stressed that Chestnut is not banned from competing for life. The organization said that to return, Chestnut must give up deals with brands that rival Nathan's.

Throughout his 16 victories, Joey Chestnut has established himself as one of the greatest of all-time champions of competitive eating. He holds the current record for eating hot dogs, bun included. His best mark is 76 hot dogs in ten minutes.

The organization of the contest assures that there is a rule in the sector that prevents competing under a rival's brand. “Michael Jordan can’t go to Adidas and say that Air Jordans are great,” the organization's official explained to CNN.

