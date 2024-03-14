Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez cancels seven tour dates

The cancellations are due to routing issues. However, she is expected to add new shows.

Jennifer López | Cordon Press
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 14, 2024
Jennifer Lopez canceled seven dates of her This Is Me… Now The Tour, the singer's first in five years. Sources close to JLo informed Billboard magazine that the cancellations are due to routing issues, but that new shows have been added and will be announced soon.

"The now canceled gigs were slated to take place on August 20 in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, August 22 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena, August 24 in Raleigh at PNC Arena, August 25 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena, August 27 in Tampa at Amalie Arena, August 30 in New Orleans at Smoothie King Center and August 31 in Houston at Toyota Center," Billboard explained.

In the meantime, Live Nation announced on Thursday (March 14) that in response to demand, Lopez has added second dates in Miami, Toronto and New York. The 30-city tour that is scheduled to kick off on June 26 in Orlando at the Kia Center, will now feature an additional date at Kaseya Center in Miami on June 29, a second night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on August 3 and a double-up on August 17 at Madison Square Garden in the singer’s hometown of New York, which is now the final announced date on the tour.

The tour, which is scheduled to visit 37 cities, follows the release of her album This Is Me… Now, which debuted at number 38 on the Billboard 200. It also coincides with her two movies, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story and The Greatest Love Story Never Told, released last month.

