Israel's military intelligence chief resigns over 'responsibility' for Oct. 7 attacks

Aharon Haliva cooperated in investigations into the failures that led to the Hamas terrorist massacre. At the moment, it is unknown who his replacement will be.

The head of Israeli military intelligence, General Aharon Haliva, submitted his resignation for his "leadership responsibility" for the attacks by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Oct. 7, the Israeli Defense Forces announced in recent hours.

In coordination with the Chief of the General Staff, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Aharon Haliva, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the Head of the Intelligence Directorate for the events of October 7. The Chief of the General Staff thanked Major General Aharon Haliva for his 38 years of service in the IDF, during which he made significant contributions to the security of the State of Israel as both a combat soldier and commander.

Following the Oct. 7 terrorist raid, Haliva declared that he was responsible for the failures that led to the Hamas attack. Since then, the general has cooperate in the IDF's internal investigations into the failures in the period leading up to the massacre.

According to Israeli media reports, the results of the investigations are scheduled to be presented to Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, IDF chief of staff, in early June.

It is currently unclear when Haliva will officially be relieved of his duties, as the IDF will have to find a replacement.