Israel frees four hostages in Gaza

All those released are in good health. One is Noa Argaman, who Hamas released a video of being captured and taken away on a motorbike during the Oct. 7 massacre.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Saturday that they have released four Israelis captured by Hamas on Oct. 7 who were at the Nova music festival.

Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27) and Shlomi Ziv (40) are the hostages who have been brought to safety in a joint operation by the IDF, the police and the Shabak.

All are in "good health." They were taken to Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Center.

Noa Argamani was one of the most recognizable faces of the massacre in Israel that started the war after a video of her sobbing while being forced to get on a motorbike was released. The young woman reappeared in another video in January, posted by Hamas to mark 100 days since Oct. 7 to pressure the Israelis.

In a recording from this Saturday, she can be seen reuniting with her father: